Sanitizing

Keith Miller, CamTran assistant supervisor, uses a bleach mix to clean the benches at the CamTran Transit Center in downtown Johnstown on Monday, April 13, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Keith Miller, CamTran assistant supervisor, uses a bleach mix to clean the benches at the CamTran Transit Center in downtown Johnstown on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you