Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy has canceled the group’s annual two-day Wine Experience out of concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event was scheduled for a wine dinner on Sept. 11 with the wine festival to take place the next day on Sept. 12.
“The committee concluded the safety of the community and its citizens takes priority over this fundraising event,” Sandyvale President Bill Horner said in a release.
A main concern was the social distancing requirements of such a large gathering.
Although this year’s experience has been canceled, the group will hold the dinner and festival next year on Sept. 10 and 11.
Funds raised by the event are used by the nonprofit for upkeep and maintenance of the 11-acre memorial gardens and conservancy as well as the programs and events held there throughout the year.
Sandyvale is open from dawn to dusk.
One of the ongoing events there is an outdoor yoga class hosted by Rachel Allen of Yoga Song.
Anyone interested in the class, which takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. on Mondays and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, can register by contacting Allen at rachel@yogasong.net.
