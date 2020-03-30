Join in the artistic fun without leaving your home.
In response to Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford being temporarily closed to the public due to the coronavirus, the facility has launched free hour-long arts and crafts classes that will be live-streamed through its Facebook page.
Classes are being held at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next two weeks.
Instructors will stream guidance to participants and can answer any questions that may be asked during the classes. For those who can’t participate in the live classes, lessons will be posted on the Facebook page to view continually.
“The idea came from thinking about the folks who would be quarantined at home with their kids and knowing that they would need something to keep themselves occupied and keep their minds busy,” said Morgan Young, SAMA-Bedford coordinator.
“Art is a beautiful bridge to keep your mind active and that will make you feel a little bit better being at home for long periods of time. Anyone can tune in and make something really beautiful and unique. A good way to spend your time is to create.”
Scheduled classes for this week include Finishing Your Paper Mache, Tuesday; Illustrated Story Time, Wednesday; Sewing Masks (adult class), Thursday; and Music Makers, Friday.
“This is with things that people have at home and don’t have to go out and purchase – so it’s items such as crayons, markers and colored paper,” Young said. “I’ve also diversified it and thought about other aspects of art that can still be approachable from home, like music.”
The schedule for the week of April 6 will be posted to SAMA Bedford’s Facebook page on Friday.
Once a project is completed, participants are encouraged to take photographs of their works of art and send them to SAMA-Bedford with their names and ages.
They can be sent to SAMA-Bedford’s email, posted in the comments of the Facebook class, or sent to Facebook Messenger.
The submitted images will be made into a slideshow and shown at the museum once it is back open to the public.
“I want pictures of everything, it doesn’t matter what level or expertise you’re operating on,” Young said. “If you are making something and it’s original, in your own hand, that has your heart and soul in it, that’s deserving of some appreciation and museum time.”
The hope is the classes will provide people with a deeper appreciation for handcrafted items.
“Even though we are separate, we’re all still very connected and it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are, art affects all of us and it can bring us together in a beautiful way,” Young said.
Due to the closure, SAMA-Bedford can be reached via email at bedford@sama-art.org until further notice.
For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.