Sam Ross Jr.

Both COVID-19 narratives and your car’s speedometer are stark examples of the managing of public perceptions.
Regarding the virus, governmental actions and news reports, particularly early on, have leaned toward painting worst-case scenarios. This produced fear and, consequently, the willingness of the masses to comply with the kind of restrictions on public movement and commerce heretofore associated with martial law.
This has been true both in the United States and around the world.
An April 2 article on theatlantic.com cited a study from Imperial College London projecting more than 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom and 2 million-plus in the United States, numbers qualified by the vague term “barring interventions.”
The Atlantic story also noted that, a few days after the U.K. had embarked on mandating social-distancing and closing down the economy to rein in spread of the virus, the Imperial College scientist who led the team making the 500,000 projection marked down his target to about 20,000 deaths in testimony before Parliament.
As of early this past Wednesday evening, the confirmed U.K. death total, reported by several outlets, stood at 26,097. That is, regrettably, more than the revised, lower target. It also is just a bit more than 5% of the worst-case projection, a number nearly 20 times higher that almost assuredly will not be reached, or even neared.
The COVID-19 death toll in the United States at the same early Wednesday evening check-in was 61,354. How that death toll was being put into perspective speaks volumes about the messengers.
A CNN story the previous evening had headlined that “U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 1 million and the death toll is greater than the U.S. losses in the Vietnam War.”
The story also might have noted the total case load is but one half of the speculated worst-case death total and the number of actual deaths is a small fraction of that projection with the momentum of the virus waning according to various assessments.
A New York Times story on Tuesday speculated that the U.S. death total was higher than official figures.
Meanwhile, two weeks back, politifact.com was fact-checking a statement made by North Carolina’s health secretary at an April 20 press conference claiming COVID-19 was America’s leading cause of death.
The Politifact website had quotes from several spokesmen, including one from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, pointing out that heart disease and cancer still retain the unfortunate claim to being causes of more deaths in the United States.
A story posted April 25 on zerohedge.com, citing figures through April 10 from the U.K.’s office of national statistics, showed combined flu and pneumonia deaths there thus far in 2020 at three times the number of deaths from coronavirus.
The above examples of massaging and cherry-picking of numbers to further an agenda are what the writer Mark Twain had in mind when he popularized the observation “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
This brings us to speedometers.
Growing up riding in cars of 1950s and 1960s vintage, most of the domestic iron had speedometers marked from 0 to 120 miles-an-hour even though few, if any, ever would see the top end of that range.
Even the early 1960s Ford Falcons that the old man used to prefer as family cars, with their anemic six-cylinder engines, had speedometers claiming a 120-mph potential.
Imagine my surprise the first time I peeked in the driver’s window of a 1962 Corvette and saw a speedometer that ranged up to 165.
Detroit car manufacturers had over-promised with their 120-mph standard, so had to bump up the speedometer numbers on an actual performance car such as the Corvette to massage the public into perceiving the increased potential.
By 1979, the federal government tried to fool the public into not speeding by mandating a top speedometer figure of 85 miles an hour. It was repealed two years later.
A 1974 attempt to imprint psychologically the nationwide 55-mph speed limit by circling 55 on speedometers proved similarly ineffective.
My modest two-car stable includes a 2002 Focus ZX3 with a 140-mph speedometer and a 2018 Kia Sorento that indicates a 160-mph capability. That 160-mph figure just happens to be the same maximum number to be found on the speedometer of a 2018 Mustang GT with its 460-horsepower Coyote engine.
The Kia people do claim 185 horsepower from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, a horsepower total not that far short of the listed 195 hp of a Corvette 350-cubic-inch L48 V8 from 1979, replete with its 85-mph speedometer.
But the only way my Kia, which was purchased not for speed but for its seven-passenger capacity, ever will reach 160 miles an hour is if it’s driven off a high building.
Why do manufacturers put a 160-mph speedometer in a crossover sport utility vehicle?
Because they can, and because the more simple-minded among us will allow it to affect positively their likelihood to purchase said vehicle.
Why do governments and media outlets sensationalize their COVID-19 announcements and reportage? See the previous paragraph.
