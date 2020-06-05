Count Steelers preseason camp at St. Vincent College as the latest victim of COVID-19.
When camp opens later this year, it won’t be at St. Vincent, ending a run that dates to 1966.
Instead, the NFL has dictated teams must conduct camps at their customary in-season facilities as a concession to health.
Maybe the Steelers will be back at their summer home next year. Maybe not.
But the break in the tradition prompts memories of countless days spent at Steelers camp covering the team for this publication, or for Dick Scaife’s media outlets.
A scribe once noted that while some towns rolled out the red carpet when an NFL team arrived for training camp, Latrobe rolled out Route 30 for the Steelers. It was a road well-traveled by fans.
The afternoon practices were the ones open to the public and they took on the air of a pigskin Woodstock.
Over the years there have been great players, great teams, great coaches and great fans making the scene at St. Vincent.
Formerly, all the practice fields were situated in the natural bowl below the fieldhouse, which made for sauna-like conditions when the sun came out after rainfall.
The walk down the hill to those practice fields was a stroll through canyons of humanity lining the fences, hoping to get a glimpse or an autograph from their favorites.
But a lot went on beyond the view of the general public, too.
The late, great Chuck Noll used to set the camp tone with an Oklahoma drill at the first morning practice, which was closed to the public even though a few people always seemed to appear on the hillside to watch.
The drill, designed to show which athletes didn’t necessarily need their meat cooked before eating it, involved defining a corridor with tackling dummies laid on their sides and having a blocker try to clear out a defender.
That defender tried to stuff the blocker and the running back who followed him.
Hall of Fame middle linebacker Jack Lambert, a lanky guy not best designed for close-quarters combat with an offensive guard or a beefy center like Mike Webster, hated the drills as much as Noll loved them.
Lambert’s career illustrates it was just a drill, nothing more. But to hear the offensive or defensive players cheering for their guy on each snap spoke to the intensity of it all.
Linebacker Huey Richardson was no Oklahoma drill star. He even had trouble with the low-intensity exercise known as the walk-through, once suffering a broken nose in such a drill, conducted with players in street clothes and on the St. Vincent baseball field.
The first-round pick in the 1991 draft, 17th overall, Richardson lasted little more than a year before being shown the way to Route 30.
Daryl Sims, a purported pass-rushing defensive end from Wisconsin selected in the first round of the 1985 draft, spent part of preseason camp often working against second-round pick Mark Behning, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Nebraska. That ended when Behning was sidelined with a broken arm.
The two alternated successes – one looking good on a snap, the other dominating the next. Observers thought the Steelers had a pair of future stars.
Instead, they had two busts. Sims was the more memorable person. He’s a guy who was sidelined for a time with infected fingernails and once told a newspaper his favorite color was plaid.
It was at St. Vincent that one broadcaster, who shall remain nameless, came back from a tour of Route 30 watering holes and was stymied for some time trying to pay his turnpike toll at the campus guard booth.
And then there was the radio reporter looking to speak to coach Bill Cowher who was forced to jog along with Cowher around the fields after practice to do the interview. The radio man survived the run.
Jamain Stephens didn’t do as well on his runs. The first-round pick in 1996 from North Carolina A&T always looked to weigh a lot more than his listed 330 pounds.
Early in the 1996 camp, the hulking offensive tackle failed yet again to complete the series of 40-yard dashes, the so-called conditioning test. Cowher cut him hours later.
On the other end of the spectrum, linebacker Joey Porter, a 6-3, 250-pound linebacker, once showed off at the end of his conditioning sprints by doing a full-speed forward flip and finishing the dash.
Players used to be quartered in the relatively spartan dorm rooms of Bonaventure Hall. It was in one of the shared bathrooms there that I once had the unusual experience of trying to interview running back Franco Harris while he brushed his teeth. He had requested that I continue the interview as he addressed his oral hygiene.
Todd Seabaugh, a linebacker of limited impact drafted in the third round in 1983, used to gripe about the dorm rooms. He was reminded that a lot of great players had slept in those dorms, including Johnstown’s Jack Ham, a Hall of Fame linebacker whose uniform No. 59 Seabaugh had inherited.
Veteran players checking into Bonaventure Hall were the guys lugging air-conditioners with them.
Cowher was the coach who introduced the use of carts to ferry players back and forth from their Bonaventure and successor dorm rooms to the cafeteria.
The St. Vincent cafeteria produced great food, except for a brief run in the 1980s when strength and conditioning coach Walt Evans caught Noll’s ear and had the food and drinks changed, supposedly to healthier fare. The players took to leaving campus to eat.
Notably, the Steelers won Super Bowls both before and after Evans, but none during his presence.
Alas, some of my media brethren weren’t exactly warriors when it came to covering St. Vincent training camps.
One sportswriter showed up, did a quick interview, ate lunch and left to play golf.
He had interviewed Mark Nichols, a defensive lineman from Michigan State who was an eighth-round draft pick. A draft analyst of the time had called Nichols a “blood and guts” type and the sort of guy you’d like to share a foxhole with.
The writer took that angle for his story, which would have been quite an embarrassment if it had run the next day because Nichols quit and left camp at about the same time the writer departed for golf. Fortunately for the writer, his colleagues tipped him off.
Another newspaper guy heard on the radio about two rabid skunks being shot at training camp and dashed off a quick story.
Unfortunately for him, what he’d thought he’d heard was two rabbits and a skunk.
Whoops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.