The fluid nature of the language extends to sports jargon and that means it is time to update the glossary of fun and games to reflect our COVID-19 times.
Bye: Formerly it referred to automatic advancement past a round of a tournament or playoffs.
Now it’s what players such as Boston’s Tuukka Rask say when they leave their playoff bubble, in his case to deal with a family medical emergency. Bye also is the word of the day when entire teams are eliminated and leave the bubble, sort of like being voted off the island and having your torch extinguished on the Survivor television shows.
Bubble: Formerly in sports usage it was a metaphorical object that teams or individuals were said to be on when they were in the purgatory between qualifying or not qualifying for an event.
Now used with “in” to connote being inside the artificial world of a confinement zone to participate in NHL or NBA playoffs.
Traveling: Formerly this was a basketball infraction for taking too many steps without dribbling the ball. Already passe in the NBA, the violation still gets called in lower levels of the game.
Now the word refers to an outlawed concept for the NHL and NBA of teams traveling to the other teams’ arenas to play games. Remember, they’re in bubbles. Baseball teams do still travel, but on a limited basis.
March Madness: Once this was the alliterative moniker for the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament.
Now it would refer to colleges moving their football regular season to the spring in a concession to the need for football to generate the revenue that funds the other sports programs.
Home stretch: Formerly this was the last bit of a race or season.
Now it is what fans who formerly participated in mass rituals such as the seventh-inning stretch in baseball, but now are banned from stadiums, must perform at home.
Draft: Formerly this was a reference to player procurement procedures for sports in which pro teams picked from the amateur crop, often in a pecking order that was the inverse of their on-field performance.
Now it is the rush of air felt when someone inadvertently leaves a bubble door open.
Illegal procedure: Formerly this was a football penalty for offensive players moving just ahead of the snap.
Now it refers to banned sporting staples such as sharing a celebratory high five with a teammate or violating social distancing when not wearing a protective mask. Interestingly, baseball seems to have thrown fighting onto the illegal-procedure list, but hockey has not.
Press coverage: Formerly tight man-to-man pass coverage in football with the defensive back on the line of scrimmage, directly in the face of the receiver he is to cover.
Now the term can be used to refer to the distant coverage of sporting events from media types who no longer get to sit in press boxes or visit dressing rooms in the facilities. They report based on having their noses pressed against television monitors or screens.
Social distancing: This once was a common theme of football coaches and boxing managers, among others, who decreed that the athletes under their guidance should not be around their families for extended periods ahead of outings, or at least the night before the game or fight.
Now it is the six-foot buffer zone that is supposed to help prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
There’s no tomorrow: In the past, it was a popular metaphorical calendar reference indicating teams or players were out of time to produce lest they fall into the failure category.
Now it means throwing out traditional sporting calendars entirely, producing playoff hockey in August and September, possible regular season college football in the spring, and any matter of other sporting calendar manipulation we will see in coming weeks.
Let ’em play: Formerly this was a popular fan lament to officials who were judged to have called too many infractions, especially against the the home team.
Now this is heard by fans and other interested observers to protest to the powers-that-be that they stop canceling seasons and resume allowing athletes to participate in their chosen sports.
The fans came dressed as empty seats: Once this was popular – if trite – way for media members to note with sarcasm a sparse crowd at a sporting event.
Now, in this COVID-19 era, some venues deploy cardboard cutouts of fans to break up the vacant background, meaning the empty seats came dressed as fans.
