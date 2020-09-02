SALISBURY – Salisbury-Elk Lick School District closed Wednesday after administrators said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a call to parents Tuesday, the staff member was not present at school for the first two days of class and had no exposure to the students.
Superindent Joseph Renzi said the district decided to close out of "an overabundance of caution" to make sure all of the steps were taken to ensure everyone's safety.
That included district custodial staff thoroughly cleaning the buildings.
After being made aware of the case, Salisbury-Elk Lick contacted the state departments of health and education to collaborate on the situation and is "finishing up things" Wednesday.
"At this time, we plan on opening Thursday," Renzi said.
Parents are expected to be updated Wednesday evening.
Salisbury-Elk Lick began instruction Monday and has implemented a five-day per week schedule for students with a virtual education option.
Increased cleaning measures are in place at the district as part of the health-and-safety plan.
Renzi said an additional custodian was hired and administrators ordered more machines to help with sanitization.
"We clean both of our buildings thoroughly everyday," he added.
Other mitigation efforts include suspension of use of communal areas such as the cafeteria and gymnasium, socially distanced classrooms and one-directional hallways.
