Roxanne Tuinstra

Living with General Anxiety Disorder through the COVID-19 pandemic, my nerves have been stretched beyond my normal disaster anxieties.
I have been taking my temperature and checking my breathing every hour. That small pain I have in my chest? Oh, gosh – I think I might have the virus.
I’ve been checking and rechecking symptoms on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, RE: Can I get Coronavirus in my eyes? How about by drinking tap water? Shopping online? Can I get it by rubbing my eyes, drinking water and shopping online all at once?
In my 20s, I always thought I had appendicitis. In my 30s, it was my gallbladder. In my 40s, I’m stroking on a daily basis. Move over WebMD Symptom Checker – coronavirus is here to stay for the indefinite future.
Last week, I called poor Leo at the Interventional Radiology Department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center twice to tell him I thought I had a spinal infection. “No Roxanne, I am sure you do not.” Bless him ... (I might just call him next week to be sure).
A broken clock can be right twice a day, you know.
When my daughter, Sophia, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia two years ago, we all were convinced we had leukemia, too.
“We” as in me. Any bruise or nosebleed sent me panicking.
My husband had enough sense to keep my phantom symptoms at bay. It
was hard to tell which websites and blogs were legitimate medical sites, versus folks offering kitchen cures.
That’s a lie. It was easy, but as a GAD sufferer, looking for an alternative theory rather than accept that my kid just has cancer was too important.
Baking soda, apple cider vinegar and ionization water treatments offered better cures than chemo and would help stave off any additional cancer – so they said. BTW, baking soda tastes really bad if it’s not baked in a cookie.
Other unfortunate side effects of GAD included scaring my kids. Kidnappings are at the top of the list. Once, they stayed home alone for a few hours (they are teens so just relax), and my neighbor dropped off a pre-arranged dinner for them. Well, he tried.
They refused to open up the door, thanks to my insistence that strangers might come to the door and kill them.
Sorry about that day, Mr. Hargreaves!
GAD does have its perks.
While it is true I worry about infections and diseases I might contract from impetigo to necrotizing fasciitis (one can’t be too cautious), I also plan for worst case scenarios, among which are falling off a bridge in my car into a river, being arrested for a murder I didn’t commit, living in an iron lung for the rest of my life, and ... pandemics!
My doom-and-gloom attitude has yielded some benefits in our household.
For one, hand-washing. All who enter must wash their hands and face and feet.
Just take a bath, why don’t you? Luckily, I’ve been right in line with the CDC on this one. They must also have GAD.
I heard about the virus weeks ago and sprang into action, preparing just in case. I bought a lot of tea because ... well ... I can’t live without tea. And toothpaste. I didn’t really need much with all the possible snowstorms and leukemia prepping underway.
But sitting at home, I couldn’t help but wonder if I had done enough.
Would I have enough flour in case I needed to bake bread? Of course, I never baked bread before. Maybe I should pick up some powdered milk. I wondered what powdered milk tasted like, or what I needed it for. Maybe for all that bread I was going to bake.
I thought about picking up rice. That would last a long time in case we were going to be inside. Except I hate rice.
Take advice from an anxiety-prone prepper, stay home and wash your hands. Maybe stay away from the more obsessive qualities I have, but should you actually exhibit real symptoms – real ones, not imaginary ones, take them seriously.
Listen to the medical professionals – they know what they are doing. My daughter is in remission, no thanks to baking soda.
Read legitimate websites and newspapers.
And I’m going to give Leo a call and ask him about my back.
