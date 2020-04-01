All buildings within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown have been ordered closed to the public – with doors locked – until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bishop Mark Bartchak also issued other directives on Wednesday night, including:
• canceling all outdoor events on parish property
• prohibiting services, including Masses, with due regard for funerals, which must have strict attendance limits
• encouraging wedding ceremonies to be for 10 people or less
“Bishop Bartchak considers the latest directives necessary and appropriate to minimize social interaction and to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a release provided by the diocese. “The directives come on a day when Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a state-wide Stay at Home order, which means residents should stay at home and not go out unless it is necessary. The governor’s action comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to increase, and the state death toll continues to climb.”
Bartchak says a weekly Mass that is televised on Sundays at 11 a.m. on WATM ABC 23 and 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband channel 9.
