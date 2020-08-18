Brandon Bailey provided a local presence during the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee Zoom meeting held to discuss how school sports can be played safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bailey, director of educational services as well as the head football coach at Richland High School, turned to data, research and real-world scenarios to back his assessment that it is in the student-athletes’ best interest for play to resume this fall at high schools throughout the state.
His approximately 6-minute testimony was thorough and delivered in a straightforward and clear manner on Tuesday.
“I was asked to testify,” Bailey said after the meeting. “I’m fortunate to be in a unique position as both a head football coach and also an administrator at the school. I kind of see the big picture perspective of it.”
Tuesday’s testimony came from various PIAA coaches and school administrators.
The PIAA appears receptive to moving ahead with fall sports such as football, soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s “strong recommendation” that such athletic events be pushed back at least until Jan. 1, 2021.
“We feel fairly comfortable that we can get school sports back up and running,” Melissa Mertz, associate executive director of the PIAA, said in a WITF Radio interview in Harrisburg.
The PIAA board has a Zoom meeting scheduled on Friday and reportedly plans to make a final decision on fall sports.
Pennsylvania Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said on Tuesday that the state doesn't intend to amend Wolf’s “strong recommendation” to a mandate should the PIAA and local school districts decide on Friday to play sports this fall.
“The recommendation from the governor and myself is that all school sports be postponed until Jan. 1, and that would include school sports but also recreational and club sports, so I think the governor has been very clear about this recommendation, and we have been consistent in terms of how we're describing it and that continues to be our recommendation,” Levine said Tuesday.
When asked if Wolf might make his recommendation into a mandate, Levine said, “The governor has been very clear about that. There are no plans to do that.”
Bailey said he couldn’t guess what might happen Friday – or in the days and weeks that follow.
“Everything is unpredictable in this day and age,” Bailey said. “My hope would be that the PIAA would move forward and allow athletics to happen where it is safe. You might have a situation come fall where maybe there’s an outbreak at a school and that school can’t participate for a week or two, but everyone else is able to.
“Everyone else is able to have an opportunity for kids, which they’ll never get back. That would be my goal, for everyone to have a choice locally to do what’s best for each individual school.”
Bailey made his case on Tuesday, citing how school districts throughout the state followed Wolf’s lead and developed athletics health and safety plans earlier in the summer in order to resume activities.
“Our plan was approved on June 22 and we’ve had students on campus every day since,” Bailey said during Tuesday’s meeting, which was streamed live and available to the public. “Throughout the summer we’ve had students participating in summer school, fine arts performances, athletics and more. We did this with safety being paramount and followed all the recommended protocols.
"To this date, we’ve had zero reported positive student cases within our school district. This included students who collaborated to perform the school musical and our athletic teams who participated in competition with schools throughout the region this summer.
“Our students have done everything that we’ve asked them to do and deserve the opportunity to participate in the things that they love to do this fall.”
Bailey said during his testimony that school districts must be prepared to adapt to an often-changing pandemic.
“Obviously, the virus will dictate that modifications need to be made to maintain a safe environment for the athletes and other participants,” he said. “I believe that our students have shown throughout the summer that they can adhere to the modifications in order to participate in these activities that they are passionate about.”
Bailey used data from the V.E./Arbutus youth baseball and softball leagues as well as studies in Wisconsin and California to make his case.
“Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says that there isn’t a lot of granular data that led to her ‘no sports until 2021’ recommendation,” Bailey said in his testimony. “I find her statement disappointing, as youth and recreational sports have safely continued throughout the summer in Pennsylvania.
“Here in Cambria County, I’m aware of hundreds of athletes who participated in youth baseball and softball leagues safely without any outbreaks of COVID-19. Specifically, the V.E./Arbutus youth baseball and softball leagues had 502 young athletes who participated in over 1,000 games this summer. I’ve confirmed that zero athletes in the league tested positive for COVID-19 this summer.
“As for school teams, our football program hosted a 7-on-7 football event with 11 teams and over 200 athletes in late July,” Bailey continued. “These student-athletes and coaches all followed their schools' health and safety plans and the event was held without any COVID-19 issues.”
