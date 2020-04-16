The Richland Township Police Department launched an website for residents to file complaints online. Using the internet means residents no longer need to file complaints in person during the ongoing pandemic.
“The main reason is because of COVID-19,” officer Steve Beblar said. Beblar and officer Tim Rhoades designed the site.
Police Chief Michael Bergan called it “one-stop shopping” for township residents.
Residents can file a complaint online for none emergencies and police will follow up with a telephone call. The site also includes categories on child abuse, animal abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse.
Information is available about on-going investigations.
There also is information about Richland Township ordinances and zoning and building codes.
The site is https://cambria.crimewatchpa.com/richlandpd
