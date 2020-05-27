A local manufacturer got a shoutout from Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday for supplying hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UMF Medical, of 1316 Eisenhower Boulevard in Richland Township, has shifted its production of exam tables to “provide emergency beds for field hospitals all across the country,” Wolf said during the state’s daily press briefing.
Wolf listed several businesses recognizing efforts to join the battle against coronavirus. He credited the companies and Pennsylvania citizens with the state’s success in continuing to reduce new COVID-19 cases.
“We have accomplished this feat through the hard work and sacrifice of everyone,” Wolf said. “Over the past few weeks, I have emphasized that every Pennsylvanian has a part to play in getting us through this crisis with the best outcomes for our health and or our economy.”
Company spokeswoman Stephanie Murray said UMF Medical developed the field hospital beds after customers asked for the new product.
“UMF Medical went to work immediately to provide a solution,” Murray said in an email. “We collaborated with our national distribution partners, end-user customers and local manufacturing partners to quickly develop beds that began to ship in March. We have shipped thousands.
“We were happy to be part of the solution to the COVID-19 crisis and also happy to continue providing family-sustaining jobs for our region.”
A former CEO said providing medical equipment for those in challenging situations is nothing new for UMF Medical.
Ray DiBattista, a lifelong Windber resident, was a founding partner of United Metal Fabricators in Richland Township, where he was president and CEO from 1989 until the business was sold in 1994.
“We always made exam tables and hospital tables,” DiBattista said in a telephone interview. “A lot were used in the third world through the United Nations all over the world.”
The U.S. military was also a major customer for the tables, he said.
More recently, UMF Medical supplied all the exam tables for Conemaugh East Hills when it opened in 2018.
Others Wolf recognized included New Pig Energy of Tyrone, Blair County, and businesses in Allegheny, Schuylkill, Northampton, Delaware and Montgomery counties.
“These are just a few of the stories of Pennsylvania businesses going above and beyond to assist during this crisis,” Wolf said. “Whether big or small, I am grateful to every business and every worker who is assisting in this effort. As I say, everyone has a part to play, so thank you for playing yours.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the companies show “the true spirit of Pennsylvanians.
She added, “We are all willing to do our parts to help one another and support those on the front lines fighting this invisible enemy, COVID-19.”
