Richland Township Supervisors have resolved not to charge penalties for late real estate tax payments this year as a way of offering economic relief in the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
However, the supervisors warn residents not to be confused: the late penalty remains intact for Cambria County’s real estate taxes, which are included on the same bill as the township’s taxes.
The combined tax bills have been mailed to residents by now, and the 10% penalty for late payments normally begins at the end of June.
But supervisors passed a resolution this week to cancel the penalty for the rest of the year. That action is set for a final vote May 11.
Supervisors stressed that their action only pertains to township taxes. The supervisors have no jurisdiction over the county government’s tax, which appears on the same bill.
Cambria County Chief Clerk Mike Gelles said Thursday that the county commissioners have made no change to the deadline for collecting its real estate tax.
“The commissioners may consider extending the deadline a month or two, but not the entire year,” Gelles said.
He said the commissioners will have to discuss how to minimize confusion.
Every township and borough within the county, except for the City of Johnstown, combines their tax bills with the county. The agreement saves both the county and municipalities on mailing costs, Gelles said.
“But in this case it could lead to confusion and inadvertent late penalties if they are under the impression that the late penalty for the county’s taxes is also waived,” Gelles said.
Richland Township may be the only local taxing district in Cambria County so far to waive tax payment penalties, but Senate Bill 841 provides temporary authority to all taxing districts to deal with the taxation of all real estate during the COVID-19 disaster emergency.
A borough, township or city of any class may provide relief for real estate tax collection, the law states. Fees and penalties associated with late payment of the tax may be waived if the tax is paid in full by Dec. 31.
Richland Township Supervisors’ Vice Chairman Bob Heffelfinger stressed that taxpayers should be aware that although they have the rest of the year to pay the township’s tax, the county’s tax is still due in June or a penalty will be added.
“Richland Township Supervisors have decided to enact the permissible tax relief afforded to us from Senate Bill 841. We are hopeful this will provide some financial flexibility for our residents and businesses under these unique circumstances,” Heffelfinger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.