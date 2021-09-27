JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Superintendent Arnold Nadonley provided an update at the Richland school board meeting on Monday about the consequences if a district or board disobeys the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask mandate.
“I’m being direct because I want you to know the seriousness of the penalties,” he said.
Nadonley addressed the handful of public attendees on the issues, admitting that no one likes the face coverings.
During his presentation, he passed out several sheets of paper, with information ranging from COVID-19 numbers in Cambria County this year compared to last year to articles about outbreaks of the disease at schools not enforcing the face covering order.
To date, Richland has had 34 cases of the novel coronavirus between students, staff and contracted employees, he said. Nadonley noted that, if the district had to follow last year’s quarantine rules, that would mean on average 400 high school students and 210 elementary learners would have been sent home this year. With the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules, the quarantines are significantly less because of mask-wearing.
If a school district doesn’t follow the mandate, the board members would face severe financial penalties, personal liability, possible lawsuits and a number of other penalties, Nadonley said.
He also advised parents not to attack the board or administration, but to lodge their complaints with their representatives and senators.
Following his speech, Richland parent Sarah Barrett stood up and thanked him and the board for not only implementing a mask requirement – Richland put a circumstantial rule in place prior to the first day of school – but also for enforcing the state mandate.
“It’s not that big of a deal,” she said. “Kids are resilient, they’ve done it, they’ve adapted to it. I really just thank you guys for being responsible.”
Two other parents who attended, Cheryl Horten and Ashley Krinjeck, agreed, stating that they support the face covering order.
“I support doing what is right for the community,” Horten said.
