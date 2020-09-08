Richland School District administrators reported a high school student tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
School officials noted in a message posted on the district's website that the student hadn't been in school since classes ended before Labor Day.
"Based upon the instructions from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it is not necessary to close classrooms, grade levels, buildings or the schools," Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said in the release.
Students, staff and adults at risk of exposure have been notified, required quarantines have been communicated and those individuals are encouraged to seek medical advice from their primary care physician or health care provider.
Nadonley added that cleaning measures are in place and the facilities, including buses, are sanitized each day.
Parents are encouraged to monitor their children for symptoms and communicate any concerns with the family's primary care physician and the school nurse.
"My main advice for anybody is if you're feeling the slightest bit sick to stay home," Nadonley said.
