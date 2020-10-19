Richland School District has reported its second COVID-19 case since classes began at the end of August in a letter Monday from Superintendent Arnold Nadonley.
The new case involved a student in the elementary school and administrators contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health for further guidance after being notified.
"After gathering factual information and upon conferring with the Department of Health Nurse, it was determined that multiple elementary school students have been identified as close contacts and must be quarantined for 14 days," the message states.
The identified students are being contacted about the situation and a follow-up communication is expected from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Despite this incident, guidance from state officials does not recommend a building closure or postponement of any district activities.
"This is our 36th day of face-to-face instruction," Nadonley said. "We've been taking it one day at a time."
Although this was the second positive case, there was also a "probable case" of the disease reported in the high school Oct. 16.
The same procedures as Monday were followed and multiple students identified as being "close contacts" with the positive student were instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
Nadonley said the state Department of Health has been "excellent" to work with and commended district parents for being "responsive" and "understanding" as the administration continues to deal with the pandemic.
He also praised the Richland students for cooperating with mitigation efforts and admitted that the situation has been challenging.
Nadonley noted that it's important not to become complacent as time goes on.
Brandon Bailey, director of education service and pandemic coordinator, agreed with Nadonley's summarization.
"We're just continuing to offer the best possible education face-to-face in a safe environment," he added.
Nadonley said Richland has been and will continue to be open about future cases of COVID-19.
