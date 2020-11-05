Richland School District will transition some students to a virtual learning model for the immediate future due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area, a release from the district said Thursday.
For the past two months, Cambria County has been listed in the "moderate" category on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Level of Community Transmission Table.
The county moved to the "substantial" category the last week of October.
Beginning Nov. 12, fourth- through 12th-graders will move to hybrid instruction and attend in-person classes every other day on a previously designated "red" and "blue" schedule.
A calendar detailing the alternating days can be found on Richland's website, www.richlandsd.com.
Remote learning will be asynchronous and taught by the teachers.
Students in kindergarten through third grade will continue to learn in person because these classes are self-contained, which limits interactions with other members of the school.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley stressed that there are no additional cases of the virus in the schools at this time.
A fully remote learning method is also available.
Meals will continue to be provided Monday through Thursday at the schools and pick-up is available as well.
Parents may contact the district for more information about these options.
Additionally, extracurricular activities and events with crowd limitations will continue, the release said.
If the county's standing improves, Richland students may be able to return to face-to-face instruction by Dec. 1.
Updates will be provided on Fridays regarding the next week's instructional method if it were to change.
