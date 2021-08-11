JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland Township care home is pausing visits to avoid a potential COVID-19 spread.
Arbutus Park Manor said the halt was decided due to a possible COVID-19 positive, which was awaiting test results.
“All necessary precautions have been undertaken to address this situation,” Administrator Rick Wilson wrote in a message posted on the company’s website and Facebook page.
“This will be in effect until further notice. The only exceptions are for end-of-life situations and those under compassionate care considerations,” he wrote, inviting families to continue visiting the home’s website and Facebook page for updates.
State Department of Health statistics showed Arbutus’ latest case count among both residents and staff was unchanged from a week earlier, according to an update posted Tuesday.
Other COVID cases
Clearfield County added one COVID-19 death Wednesday, the lone increase across an eight-county region, Department of Health statistics show.
Among new positive cases reported by the state, Cambria County added 11 cases and now has 15,047 since the initial pandemic outbreak.
Somerset County added 15 cases and is now at 8,197.
Surrounding counties added cases as well:
• Bedford: 3 cases (4,818 total)
• Blair: 10 cases (13,654)
• Clearfield: 20 cases (8,857)
• Westmoreland: 53 cases (35,122)
• Indiana: 11 cases (6,580)
• Centre: 27 cases (17,216)
Hospitalizations
State officials said 847 people across Pennsylvania were hospitalized with COVID-19.
That, in part, has sent the 14-day moving average of hospitalization cases to 626 people, up from a lowpoint of 267 earlier this summer.
At a time a more contagious delta variant of the virus spreads through the nation, some states have seen their hospitalization numbers set new highs – among them Florida and Arkansas.
That includes cases involving the youngest age groups – children 17 and younger. Florida reported 194 children hospitalized with COVID-19 complications Wednesday – at a rate almost four times the national average of 2.2 children per 100,000 over the past seven days, the latest numbers show.
Pennsylvania’s rate, by comparison, increased over the last week, but remains well below the national average – 0.6 children per 100,000, according to the nonprofit covkidproject.org, which has been tracking pediatric COVID-19 trends.
