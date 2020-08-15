A few dozen people, including student-athletes and their parents, showed their commitment to saving their scholastic sports season by demonstrating in the rain on Saturday on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township.
With signs reading "Let Them Play," athletes and their family members stood for about three hours to show their commitment to their athletic seasons.
The demonstration was organized by Chris Mangus, a Richland School District teacher and coach, and the parent of a senior student-athlete.
"I know what sports and activities mean to my son's life and to his friends' lives," Mangus said. "I want them to be able to finish what they started a long time ago."
Gov. Tom Wolf recently said he highly recommended that scholastic sports be cancelled until 2021 because of COVID-19. His recommendation is supported by the Pennsylvania departments of health and education.
Wolf has accompanied his recommendation with statements that the decision is ultimately up to local leagues and school boards.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to start the fall season two weeks late rather than canceling, at least so far.
Some said at Saturday's demonstration that it's the department of education and Wolf's administration that hold influence over school funding, which makes opposing Wolf's recommendation a risky decision for local school officials.
Mangus raised a "Let them Play" sign over his head at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Scalp Avenue.
Many passers-by honked in support, but there were a couple of people who expressed disapproval by showing a thumbs down or yelling "keep the kids safe," he said.
"If you take sports away, you will send a lot of kids' mental and emotional states down the tubes," Mangus said. "I'm a big believer that education is more than academics. It needs athletics and the arts."
Students participating in cross-country, football, volleyball, soccer and band are all practicing for fall seasons that they are uncertain will come to fruition.
Members of Richland and Windber sports teams lined the sides of Scalp Avenue near the Richland Shopping Center. Many of the participants were senior student athletes.
"We have been working for 12 years to get to this point in our athletic careers, and we want to succeed in our sports," Charlie Levander, a Richland senior cross-country runner, said. "Right now, nobody knows what's going to happen, but we are practicing and working for what could happen – district championships or designation as an all-conference athlete."
With 11 days until school starts, Natalie Buza, Windber soccer player, said she is scared for her senior season. Like many student athletes, she has missed prior seasons due to injuries.
"This is a redemption year for me," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.