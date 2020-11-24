After the Thanksgiving break, all Richland School District students will enter a remote learning period to last until Dec. 14, a release from administrators said Tuesday.
The transition, which begins Dec. 1, will include an asynchronous learning model.
Additional information is to be shared by principals and teachers in the coming days.
"Although our in-person environment remains safe and our current transmission rates remain relatively low, over the past 10 days we have seen a significant increase in student and staff quarantines," the district release said.
Due to these isolations, the district began facing staffing challenges. Administrators decided to adjust the educational approach.
The release notes that the shortages were caused by the quarantines, not because of a large number of employees testing positive for the virus.
When classes resume Dec. 14, students in all grades will enter a hybrid model of education and attend school every other day.
Those choosing to remain in remote learning will continue with that educational method.
"We are incredibly proud to have provided our students a safe and meaningful in-person instructional program for 14 weeks ... and pledge to be in-person again as conditions around the pandemic improve" the release said.
During the remote period, meals will still be provided for those who pre-register by noon the day before.
Interested parents can visit richlandsd.com for more information and to sign up.
Additionally, all extracurricular activities will be postponed through the end of November starting Wednesday.
Those activities are permitted to re-start Dec. 1 in a limited capacity and must adhere to board-approved health and safety protocols.
Winter practices are to officially start Dec. 14.
Richland began the school year with a completely in-person approach but moved fourth- through 12th graders to hybrid learning the first week of November due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.
Another adjustment was made last week when it was reported that six elementary students had contracted the disease.
Learners in that building transitioned to remote education Nov. 17 and were to return for in-person instruction Dec. 1 along with the high school students.
