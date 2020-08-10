During the Richland school board meeting Monday, Brandon Bailey, the district’s director of educational services, said that out of more than 1,200 responses to the latest parent survey, around 10 to 15% of the students will attend class online in the fall.
It was questioned if any students were planning on switching to an independent cyber academy, but both building principals reported that they’ve heard nothing.
“I’ve had students that are already there that are staying,” high school Principal Timothy Regan said.
The students interested in virtual learning will do so through the school district.
Board member Julian Beglin asked about transportation.
Bailey said the survey revealed there would be “a little less” ridership than normal.
He added that the district is alerting parents to the fact that it’s not easy to socially distance on a bus and is encouraging students to drive themselves if able or have parents drop them off.
Raymond McCombie, board president, questioned if there was enough parking spaces for student drivers.
Bailey told him that wouldn’t be an issue and that there’s always enough room.
Gregg Wilson, elementary principal, said there will be a new system with car-ride dismissal at his building.
That adjustment will have parents picking up their children instead of congregating inside the elementary school.
McCombie asked if there was a backup plan in place if the new road isn’t complete as part of the construction near the former Rachel Hill site by the time school starts.
He was assured that the current thoroughfare wouldn’t be touched until the new one is built.
