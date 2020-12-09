Richland and Forest Hills students will continue a remote model of instruction until at least Jan. 4, according to district announcements Wednesday.
The extension applies to all grade levels and comes just days before the districts were set to bring students back.
"We had every intention of returning on Dec. 14 to hybrid," Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
Forest Hills administrators had set their eyes on the same date.
However, the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region has forced district leadership to adjust plans once again.
As of Wednesday, Cambria County had accumulated more than 6,000 cases, 116 deaths and an incidence rate of 745.5 per 100,000 residents for the past seven days.
David Lehman, Forest Hills superintendent, said his district had a "robust plan" to return to in-person education but with the current local numbers that is not possible.
Students in both districts will tentatively begin either hybrid or full in-person learning Jan. 4.
"We're hoping and praying the numbers come down," Nadonley said.
Both leaders said they recognized how challenging the pandemic has been for parents and students and offered thanks for their patience, understanding and resilience.
"My hat goes off to the families for supporting the schools and all of the local schools and leaders for their hard work, trying to do what is best for students under extreme circumstances," Lehman said.
He and Nadonley also commended the teachers in their districts for their efforts.
Additionally, extracurricular activities are still on hold at Forest Hills and Richland due to remote learning.
Practices were set to start Monday, but those plans have been abandoned for the time being.
Administrators anticipate announcements from the PIAA and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in the coming days.
Around the region, United School District returned to full in-person learning this week, while Ferndale Area did the same for the elementary while implementing a hybrid method for older students.
Greater Johnstown is virtual until possibly Jan. 22. Blacklick Valley is following suit until Jan. 8 and Westmont Hilltop School Board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss options.
