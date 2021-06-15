Richland Family Health Center will administer free single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday during the Juneteenth celebration in Johnstown’s Central Park.
No proof of insurance is required.
The first 10 people who receive their vaccinations at the event will receive a $25 Walmart gift card.
As of Tuesday, 51,806 Cambria County residents were fully vaccinated, while another 7,108 were partially covered, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Approximately 61% of Pennsylvania’s population has gotten a single shot or first dose.
More than 11.2 million vaccination shots have been administered in the state. More than 1.2 million Pennsylvanians have contracted the disease since the start of the pandemic, with 453 more cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.
“We are seeing COVID-19 case counts increasing at a much lower pace, but we still see Pennsylvanians contract the virus each day,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a released statement.
“As you learn about the benefits of getting vaccinated, consider telling your family and friends more about it and encourage them to get the best protection to fight COVID-19 and make your community a safer place."
Locally, 22 new cases were reported in Cambria County, bringing its total to 14,790. One death and 15 cases were reported in Somerset County. No new positives were recorded in Bedford County.
There were 24 new deaths added in Pennsylvania, taking the pandemic’s total to 27,514.
