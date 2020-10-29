Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.