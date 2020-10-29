Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at Richland Elementary School this week and Penn Cambria leaders have voted to keep the middle and high schools in a hybrid learning model after the district logged its first instance of the virus.
The new Richland case involves a student and comes one day after administrators were informed an elementary staff member had come down with the disease.
Contact tracing was done and it has been determined that a "small number" of other students will have to quarantine for 14 days, a Richland release said.
Arnold Nadonley, Richland superintendent, said district officials take the situation seriously and are stressing the need to not become complacent during the pandemic.
"We take it one day at a time," he added.
Penn Cambria officials became aware of the first confirmed case in the district Tuesday, a district release said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is actively contact tracing and "several employees and students that are currently in quarantine" because of close contact with "persons that have tested positive for COVID-19."
As a result of the situation, the school board voted during a special session Thursday to keep the middle and high schools in a hybrid model of education through Dec. 23.
That decision was made based on the changing of classes in those schools and because "when all students are in attendance, the buildings are unable to maintain social distancing expectations during the school day in many cases," the release said.
Before Thursday's announcement, students in fifth through 12th grades were set to begin full face-to-face instruction beginning Monday.
Starting with the second marking period, student hybrid groups will switch days of attendance.
Cohort "B" will attend the first two days of the week and the cohort "A" will attend the second two days.
For more information and to view a district calendar visit www.pcam.org.
"While we share our families concerns about social and educational progress when full face-to-face instruction is not possible, the health and safety of our entire Penn Cambria community remains our priority," Superintendent William Marshall said in the release.
