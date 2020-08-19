Richland Cinemas is ready to welcome back moviegoers.
After temporarily closing in July, the theater is set to reopen Friday with the new release thriller "Unhinged," starring Russell Crowe.
"We went from June to around mid-July running classic pictures at a reduced rate, but the problem was that Hollywood was not releasing any new movies and kept pushing back release dates," said Ed Troll, owner of Richland Cinemas.
"Without anything new, we weren't drawing many people. This Friday, we get the first new movie in our new environment."
On Friday, the theater also plans to open the Leonardo DiCaprio science-fiction action film "Inception" to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
"As part of that, there will be footage and behind-the-scenes stuff about 'Tenet,' which we get on Sept. 3," Troll said.
He said on Aug. 28, the theater will premiere "The New Mutants" and "Bill & Ted Face the Music."
"We all understand that Hollywood invests millions into these movies and have to try to release them when they think they have a chance to make some money," Troll said.
"We're going to see maybe one to two movies a week released going into the fall. Whether we see any blockbusters is still yet to be seen."
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the theater can have 25 people per auditorium.
"Each of the movies on Friday will be playing in three rooms with a multiple set of showtimes," Troll said. "The rooms range from 130 to 250 seats, so as far as social distancing we have that covered."
For moviegoers, masks are required.
"You have to wear a mask when you come in the door and walk through the building, but once you're seated, you can take the mask off," Troll said.
A seating chart has been created for each room, and before showtimes, staff will mark where people are sitting and that will allow them to thoroughly sanitize seats after they leave.
The theater also underwent an upgrade on its HVAC system to increase the amount of air flow into the facility.
"We have sanitized the building and made it as safe as possible for them to come in and experience a movie again," Troll said.
For showtimes and ticket prices, visit www.richlandcinemas.com.
