Richland School District and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber are partnering to offer a COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic on Oct. 22 at the high school’s performing arts center.
This event is for eligible members of the district staff and the local community.
In order to receive the booster, an individual has to be at least 18 years old, their previous two inoculations must have been with the Pfizer vaccine and it must have been at least six months since their second dose.
Those for whom a booster is recommended include people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, those that are 50 to 64 and with underlying medical conditions and anyone 18 to 64 that’s at an increased risk of being exposed to the disease.
Anyone interested in the booster shot should register at https://bit.ly/3ApEry2 no later than 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18.
During the registration process, individuals will be asked to select a time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to get their inoculation.
Each participant should also bring a copy of their health insurance card, although no one will be turned away for being uninsured.
On Oct. 22, no one should arrive earlier than five minutes prior to their appointment time, and everyone will be asked to remain on site for a minimum of 15 minutes after receiving the shot.
Additionally, all visitors, students and staff must wear a mask or face covering inside the school.
If anyone has any questions, they should contact Richland COVID Response Team Coordinator Brandon Bailey at bbailey@richlandsd.com.
