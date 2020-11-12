A Richland elementary teacher and student are the latest in the district to test positive for COVID-19, according to Thursday releases from administrators.
After performing contact tracing, it was determined that the teacher was not in close proximity to any pupils, parents or staff members; however, the student was.
“We are thankful to report that the teacher indicates and has allowed us to share that they are experiencing only mild symptoms, which are similar to the common cold with a headache and sore throat,” one release said. “The teacher has not been hospitalized and is currently at home quarantined.”
The student also is doing well, school officials report.
According to an additional evening release, “the child is experiencing only mild symptoms including a low grade fever” and has not been hospitalized.
At this time there are no plans for a school closure or postponement of any Richland activities.
Including these instances, the district has dealt with roughly six cases of the novel coronavirus to date and began hybrid instruction Thursday due to the rising occurrences in the area.
Cambria County is wrapping up its second week in the “substantial” category of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Community Transmission Table.
Divine Mercy Catholic Academy has also reported its first case of COVID-19.
According to school officials, a classroom at the West campus was impacted by the occurrence.
“The students affected by it will transition to real-time remote learning Monday,” Principal Mary Fleck said.
Those learners will remain there for 14 days in accordance with health and safety guidelines from the school and the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese.
The building is currently being disinfected, and students aren’t in class because of previously scheduled parent-teacher conferences taking place through Friday.
In-person classes will resume for the rest of the student body at both campuses Monday.
Cambria Heights School District has adjusted its instructional model as well.
Beginning Thursday, students will learn remotely until Dec. 1.
“Over the past few days, Cambria Heights School District has received notice that several students and staff members have tested positive for Covid-19,” a release from the district said.
“Additionally, a larger number have to quarantine as a result of having direct contact with someone who has tested positive.”
After the Thanksgiving holiday, the administrators will reassess the situation and determine how to move forward.
Additionally, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has transitioned classes currently meeting in person to a fully online format as of Monday.
“These adjustments are in place for the Fall 2020 semester only,” a release from the school said. “We fully intend to provide instruction in the Spring 2021 semester using the delivery methods outlined in the current course schedule.”
The reason for this move is the rising COVID-19 cases not just in the area but across the state.
However, some labs and lecture classes will still be held in person.
That depends on the content of the coursework, the release said.
Penn Highlands faculty will be in touch with the students to provide more information moving forward.
Additionally, clubs and student-led organizations are to meet virtually unless it’s necessary to meet face to face.
“Our goal is to minimize foot traffic and the risk of exposure in our buildings as much as possible while still meeting the learning outcomes for each course,” the release said.
During this transition, college buildings will still be open for normal business hours.
Students will be able to come to campus to use technology and other resources.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu.
