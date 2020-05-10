After learning that organizers were not going to hold the annual Jackson Heritage festival last year, a new group of volunteers set their sights on reviving the local favorite for 2020.
In September, a Facebook announcement carried news the festival would return July 10-12, 2020, in Vinco.
A committee of almost a dozen volunteers began lining up events, contacting vendors and enrolling sponsors.
“I really wanted the event this year,” said committee member Theresa Schmidt.
But uncertainty over the pandemic situation in July and the availability of sponsors and vendors led the committee last week to put off the Jackson festival’s return for another year.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Schmidt said. “But we are doing what’s best for everybody at this point.”
The 16-year-old festival has been held along Adams Street, with events covering several lots near the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company and the Jackson Township Senior Activities Center.
Committee member Mary Adams said she and the other volunteers thought the community needs an event that brings everyone together. They began discussing it over the summer last year.
“A group from the community all got together and decided to restart the event, just because it’s such a great thing,” Adams said. “It is just to get the community together.”
They had about half the usual vendors and sponsors lined up when life stopped for the coronavirus pandemic.
As its effects continued, more questions arose: Would food vendors have enough supplies, even if the restrictions are lifted? Should craft vendors invest time and money in products for an event that might not happen?
Those factors helped tip the scale, but Adams said the group ultimately canceled the 2020 festival to protect the community.
The 2021 festival has already been scheduled for July 9-11. Vendors and event sponsors will be kept updated on the plans.
“We are really looking forward to next year,” Schmidt said. “We are determined this will come back.”
