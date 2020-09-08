New COVID-19 guidance has been dished out to restaurants.
Restaurants may increase indoor seating to 50% starting Sept. 21 as long as they complete online self-certification, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
“It will be much better. It will give us more room to work with and help with lines that we see out the door, down the street,” Coney Island restaurant co-owner Taylor Clark said.
However, for restaurants that serve alcohol, they won’t be able to serve it past 10 p.m.
“I think the increase of seating capacity is great,” said Dominic Chippie, owner of Rizzo’s restaurant in Windber. “I just don’t know why the cutoff for alcohol is 10 p.m.”
Any restaurant that wishes to increase to 50% indoor capacity must complete a self-certification process by Oct. 5. With certification, restaurants are added to a searchable database for consumers looking for restaurants.
The self-certification documents can be found online starting Sept. 21 and will contain a list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts as well as a statement that the owner has reviewed and agreed to follow those requirements. A link to the information will be provided closer to that time, according to the state.
Certification will also include the business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code; and a statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for unsworn falsification to authorities.
Restaurants may choose to not self-certify with no additional penalties. However, uncertified restaurants must remain at 25% indoor capacity, according to information released by the state.
Local restaurant owners absorbed the new guidance as it came Tuesday afternoon.
Tom Torchia, owner of the Bistro restaurant at 203 Nees Ave., said the opportunity to increase seating would help business though he didn’t quite agree with the requirement to self-certify or face penalties.
“It’s a little too much government for me, but that being said, we will do whatever we have to do,” Torchia said.
According to the state, if a restaurant is operating at greater than 25% indoor capacity and is not self-certified by Oct. 5, they will be subject to penalties by the Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Information regarding violations will be shared with the departments of State, Labor & Industry, and Health, and other enforcement agencies.
Across the state since mid-July, restaurants’ dining room seating was reduced from 50% to 25% capacity. As a result, the Bistro’s 100-person seating has been limited to 25 people.
Torchia added one other rule implemented in July has deterred patrons. Customers can’t just stop by for a beer; they’ve had to purchase a meal to be served alcohol. That rule hasn’t changed with the new guidance.
The rule requiring food to be purchased with alcohol remains in place. In fact, all other health and safety measures for restaurants remain in effect, including prohibiting bar seating, said Casey Smith, spokeswoman for the Department of Community and Economic Development.
“Wolf’s decision to lift it back to 50% would be fine. We want to work with the governor and public health officials to stop (COVID-19) from spreading around,” Torchia said.
At BigDogz Grill at 1750 Bedford St., owner Matt Ziants was unimpressed with Wolf’s new guidance.
“In small-town restaurants, the difference between 25% and 50% is same thing,” he said.
Like Chippie, Ziants said he doesn’t understand why restaurants that sell alcohol will be prohibited from serving alcohol past 10 p.m.
“That we can’t serve alcohol past 10 p.m is ridiculous,” Ziants said. “The guidance on this makes no sense and it’s not complete. It’s not clear enough on what they are trying to do.”
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, issued a statement Tuesday following Wolf’s announcement.
In July, Burns said he led a group of lawmakers in calling for the governor to ease the 25% occupancy restrictions, especially in areas where the coronavirus has not been as prevalent.
He said he is encouraged by the governor’s “long overdue” announcement that indoor dining limits will be increased from 25% to 50% beginning Sept. 21.
“Coming from a family that owns a restaurant, and having spent months meeting and listening to other small business owners and restaurateurs in our community, I know the hardships they faced under the governor’s restrictions,” Burns’ statement read. “These limitations were unsustainable, putting mom-and-pop businesses across the state out of business for good and putting hardworking Pennsylvanians out of work.”
