People who are expecting a stimulus payment from the federal government following the COVID-19 outbreak may have to guard against scams, warned the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and Department of Banking and Securities.
"This unprecedented situation has created new opportunities for criminals to target Pennsylvanians, including those who are vulnerable or struggling,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
The stimulus payments, otherwise known as economic impact payments, are being distributed by the federal government as part of the federal economic stimulus legislation that was signed into law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS announced the stimulus payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people.
According to the IRS, in most cases, the payments will be directly deposited into the bank accounts that taxpayers previously listed on their federal tax returns.
The IRS also said it would post additional information on IRS.gov/coronavirus as it becomes available.
“We want to remind everyone that they should not provide their direct deposit or other banking information to anyone who contacts them on the phone, through email or text messages, or on social media,” Hassell said.
According to the IRS, some of the electronic messages associated with these phishing scams say, “In order to receive your stimulus check via direct deposit, you will need to confirm your banking information.”
