For the first time in years, many retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart, Boscov’s, J.C. Penney and Best Buy are among the retailers closed on the holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, not all stores will be closed.
Dollar Tree, CVS and Rite Aid are slated to be open.
Boscov’s won’t be open for business on Thanksgiving because of COVID-19 as well as the company’s consideration of employees, Boscov’s store manager Rick Bausher said.
“We followed suit with many other retailers,” he said. “And the company was looking to give workers a break.”
Stores will reopen on Black Friday with the same COVID-19 safety guidelines customers have been accustomed to seeing since the pandemic began in March, Bausher said.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, that means Boscov’s customers are required to wear masks in stores, he said. Customers can also expect to see Plexiglass shields at checkouts and no-touch payment systems.
“I think customers should feel comfortable,” Bausher said. “We are sanitizing touch points. Restrooms are sanitized regularly.
“I think we are trying to help the community stay safe. That’s our goal.”
Online, curbside
Public health officials have encouraged people to stay home and avoid large gatherings throughout the past year, which has shaped holiday shopping trends and deals.
“The health and well-being of our customers and associates is always a top priority,” Penney’s web site reads. “We are monitoring local health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to inform our practices.”
Those practices include contact-free curbside pickup, diligent nightly cleaning of stores, and paying attention to high-touch areas.
Penney’s and Walmart spread out their Black Friday savings this year from one single day to multiple days across the month of November.
To limit the number of people in stores and avoid lines outside stores, Best Buy is selling this year’s new, highly anticipated gaming consoles online only.
“We also invite customers to schedule appointments to pick up their pre-ordered devices in stores, including before store hours, to avoid lines or large groups in our stores,” a statement from Best Buy read.
Items for the home
At Boscov’s, Bausher said people are shopping for gifts appropriate for social distancing.
“Hot items are anything to do with home essentials,” Bausher said. “Some people are spending more time at home, so desks are popular. Also active and casual wear.”
The holiday shopping season follows a period of monthly consumer spending that just budged ahead in October, the U.S. Department of Commerce Department reported.
Retail and food-service sales for October were up 0.3% from September. People spent more at electronics and appliance stores and less at department stores compared with a month earlier. But online shopping increased the most – up 3.1%.
Sales at electronics and appliances stores was up 1.2%.
Building material, garden equipment and supply dealers saw sales rise 0.9%. Gas stations saw sales increase by 0.4%. Motor vehicle and parts dealers also saw an increase of 1.4%.
Meanwhile, clothing and clothing accessories stores sales decreased 4.2%. Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores dropped by the same percentage. And department store spending also decreased, falling 4.6%.
The Cambria Regional Chamber is encouraging people to shop locally on Friday, whether it’s through local online shopping or in-person.
“There’s a bigger percentage of your dollar – about 50 cents on the dollar – that stays in the community when you shop local,” Chamber President Amy Bradley said. “I do think our community has done a good job of that. That’s the one of the benefits of living in a smaller community – people want to help each other out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.