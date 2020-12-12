Tulune’s Living the Dream Bar & Grill opened last December in Geistown, but has seldom been open at full capacity, owner Deshawn Sharp said.
“We made it one year,” he said, “even with the pandemic for most of it.”
Instead of celebrating that milestone, it’s back to serving takeout only for Tulune’s.
But having suffered the loss of his grandmother last week to COVID-19, Sharp said he’s willingly keeping the restaurant’s doors closed until it’s safe to reopen.
“I just lost my grandma,” he said. “Dealing with that has opened my eyes to how serious the virus is. I’m for anything that will keep people safe.”
The Tribune-Democrat published an obituary for Sharp’s grandmother, Georgann C. Schropp, 78, on Dec. 1.
“I get my work ethic from her,” Sharp said. “She was a second mom to me. She helped raise me. And she ate from this restaurant more than anyone.”
Sharp took meals to her four or more times a week, he said.
“About two weeks ago, I called her and asked her if she needed anything,” Sharp said. “She said she didn’t feel well. We took her to the hospital and she was diagnosed with COVID. She died three days later. My last call to her was to see if she wanted something to eat.”
With the strain on the state’s healthcare system as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Gov. Tom Wolf’s renewed prohibition for dining in at restaurants started at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and is in effect for three weeks, until Jan. 4.
As server Lisa Fitzpatrick dished out breakfasts Friday at the Corner Coffee Shoppe, on the eve of another shutdown, she considered her grandchildren.
Fitzpatrick lives with her five young grandchildren, and she said she wants to keep them healthy.
“I don’t want to bring the virus home,” she said.
Out of work for the next three weeks, she saw only one option.
“I’ll probably file for unemployment like last time. What can you do?” she said. “The next three weeks is going to feel like an eternity. I’m just glad I already did my Christmas shopping for my grandkids.”
The prior ban on dine-in service lasted from March to July, and restaurants have been allowed to reopen only to 50% capacity since then.
Takeout continues to be allowed while dine-in is banned again, but Corner Coffee Shoppe owners John and Natalie Riccilli are going one step further and fully closing until they can reopen safely Jan. 4.
With 40 employees, takeout won’t generate enough revenue to pay everyone, John Riccilli said – unless the government swoops in with another round of emergency loans.
“If the government does what they did in the spring with the Paycheck Protection Program, we’d open right back up with takeout,” he said. “In the spring, we tried to do takeout and it didn’t work, but once I got the loan it was fine. I brought everyone back.”
He said employees have been understanding.
“Safety for our customers and employees is our first concern,” he said.
Just up the road from the Corner Coffee Shoppe on Scalp Avenue, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday as scheduled for the grand reopening of MorGainz Fitness.
The gym’s owners, Dave and Kelly Morgan, showcased the $150,000 renovation they completed during Wolf’s previous shutdown order in the spring. The renovations include new free weights, benches and equipment, a 40-yard stretch of turf for sprints and a track.
But the Morgans declined to comment about the elephant in the room.
Wolf’s new order calls for the closure of gyms, too, for the next three weeks.
In addition, retail stores are limited to 50% capacity and all types of in-person businesses have been allowed to operate at up to 75% capacity.
Unemployment in Cambria County is at 7.4%, and that figure is expected to grow, Johnstown Area Regional Industries Workforce Development Director Debra Balog said.
The unemployment rate typically goes up after the holidays because of a drop off of seasonal workers in restaurants and retail, but the new guidelines could compound that, she said.
“I think we are going to see a surge of unemployment with these new guidelines,” she said.
