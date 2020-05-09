State Reps. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield, want more information about the businesses that received exemptions from the state to reopen.
According to a joint statement released Saturday, a recently released list of more than 6,000 businesses, formerly labeled as "non-essential" during the COVID-19 pandemic, "does very little to address the veil of secrecy that surrounds the waiver process."
"Maybe the (Wolf) administration thought no one would notice the announcement if they handed it out late on a Friday afternoon," Sankey said in the release. "I made time to read the 'list of life-sustaining businesses.' It didn't take long before I stumbled on the names of construction companies and real estate firms that were allowed to return to work despite a designation of 'non-essential.' "
Rigby added that names of businesses that were denied waivers and the reasons for those denials weren't included in the information made available Friday.
"That leaves, for instance, the two Johnstown-area plate glass dealers that didn't get a waiver wondering how the third dealer – one of their competitors – received one," Rigby said. "When government acts like this, citizens lose trust and start using words like 'favoritism' and 'special treatment' to fill in the information gap."
The representatives want to know more about how the waiver system works and the reasons why some businesses didn't receive exemptions.
"Right now, taxpayers and business owners want and deserve the full story about certain government decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic that severely impact Pennsylvanians across the state," Sankey said.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development website shows that 52 companies in Cambria County were given waivers to open again.
The DCED said more than 42,000 exemption requests were filed during the past month and a half.
Of those 12,826 were denied and 11,635 were given notice that the submitted request did not require an exemption.
"Quality control measures have been taking place throughout the process to ensure consistency across industries," the DCED said.
