A federal judge in Louisiana temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for most health care workers that was set to become effective this weekend, according to numerous national reports.
Multiple news outlets, including the New York Times and CNN, reported that Judge Terry A. Doughty issued the injunction Tuesday afternoon, suspending the order.
Biden’s order required health care workers in hospitals and nursing home to have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before Monday. Full vaccination would be required by Jan. 4.
Although the temporary injunction is subject to appeal, the development was welcome news to Thomas Kurtz, president of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I am relieved,” Kurtz said Tuesday evening after seeing a report from The New York Times.
Although the Windber hospital is a strong proponent for widespread use of the vaccine, Kurtz said the timing of Biden’s mandate compounded existing staffing issues in the health care industry.
Coupled with a growing workforce shortage and climbing COVID-19 numbers, the looming vaccine mandate created what Kurtz said was a “perfect storm” for the local health care industry.
“It’s probably the most inopportune time for this mandate,” Kurtz said earlier on Tuesday.
Interviewed Tuesday afternoon for a story about the mandate deadline, Kurtz expressed his own doubts about the validity of Biden’s order.
“We don’t necessarily agree with mandating health care now,” he said. “To our knowledge, it’s never happened before.
“It could actually do more harm, to be honest. We are approaching a really severe shortage in health care workers.”
Kurtz said Windber regularly communicates with leadership at other hospitals in the region and that all faced the same crisis.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Kurtz said Tuesday afternoon. “We are not isolated with this. Everybody is facing the same things. It’s nationwide.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
