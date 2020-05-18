An updated reporting of COVID-19 deaths has added at least two additional deaths in the local four-county region.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health's COVID-19 website section now shows two deaths in Cambria County, two in Bedford County and one in Blair County. Sunday's update had single deaths in Cambria, Bedford and Somerset.
Somerset had no deaths in Monday's update, removing a death that was first listed May 2.
Monday's update showed 822 additional COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths across Pennsylvania, pushing state totals to 63,056 cases and 4,505 deaths.
Somerset County has three new cases for a total of 36 confirmed coronavirus infections. Local counties with no change included Cambria with 54, Bedford with 32 and Blair with 38.
A change in reporting systems led to the revised county death numbers, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday during her daily press briefing.
"We have done a lot of work to analyze the tremendous amount of data that we continue to receive regarding COVID-19 deaths,” Levine said.
Previously, the deaths were compiled through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, but now are being reported through the state's Electronic Death Registration System, she explained.
“NEDSS is excellent for reporting disease outbreaks, but as we all know now, we've never seen a disease outbreak like COVID-19 in 102 years, with such a high and rapidly changing mortality rate,” Levine said.
Using the new Electronic Death Registration System will allow the department to report deaths in a more timely manner.
But the new system reports death locations in a different way. Levine gave the example of a nursing home resident who maintains the legal home address in a different county. If that individual dies from COVID-19, the death would be counted in the home residence county, but the death would still be listed again on the long-term care facility report for nursing home's county.
A new weekly report first published Monday breaks down deaths by age, ethnicity, race and gender. There is also information showing 52.1% died in hospitals, 43.4% died in long-term care living facilities and 2.7 percent died at home.
There is a breakdown showing what other serious illnesses, or comorbidities, were shown on death certificates of COVID-19 deaths.
“As we go on, we'll continue to add more data to our website and make it as transparent and clear as we possibly can,” Levine said.
Two developments this week will affect long-term care living facilities, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Levine said on Tuesday the health department will release information about deaths and positive cases at individual facilities, which include nursing homes and personal care homes. Since mid-April, the health department has reported COVID-19 cases and deaths at the county level.
Cambria and Blair counties have each reported one case of COVID-19 in residents of long-term care homes, with no deaths.
Also this week, the state will begin testing residents and employees at long-term care homes.
“Not necessarily every facility will be tested weekly,” Levine said. “It is going to be individualized to the facility, depending on how many cases of COVID-19 cases they have.”
Facilities will be divided into tiers for those with no cases, a few cases and significant outbreaks.
