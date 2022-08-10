Despite COVID-19 cases on the rise, federal officials aren’t planning to bring back mask mandates in classrooms and hallways this fall.
Now that vaccines are approved for children 6 months and older, health officials are focusing on urging people to ensure their families are vaccinated – and to continue take social distancing measures, when appropriate, NBC News reported this week.
That doesn’t mean all public schools will avoid the step.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend masking indoors – schools included – in areas where “high community levels” of COVID-19 transmission are reported.
Those levels can change from week to week, depending on new cases and transmission rates.
As of this week, just one regional county was listed with a high transmission rate – Westmoreland – while Clearfield moved from “high” to “low” from a week earlier.
Cambria and Indiana remain at an elevated “medium” community level.
As occurred in the 2021-22 school year, school board officials would have the option to mandate mask-wearing on district property.
New casesCambria County added 296 cases over the past week – up by eight from last week’s mark.
Somerset County added 104 cases.
That weekly total is down from 129 a week earlier.
Bedford County added 101, which is up 19 from the prior week, while Indiana County’s 116 cases was almost identical to the seven-day total ending Aug 3.
Blair added 144 cases, Centre added 225 and Clearfield added 189, while Westmoreland added 555 new cases.
Just three counties recorded new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past seven days.
Westmoreland County added two, and Clearfield and Indiana counties added one each.
Cambria County’s death toll remained at 753 total.
