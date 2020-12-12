With 179 new cases COVID-19 cases, Cambria County reached a dubious milestone Saturday.
Cambria has had the nation’s highest concentration of new cases over the past two weeks for counties with more than 100,000 people, based on population, Covid-Dash.net reported Saturday, citing data compiled by The New York Times.
Over the past 14 days, the county recorded 2,021 cases for every 100,000 people, the Bellingham, Washington, dashboard group calculated.
Cambria County reached 6,888 total cases on Saturday, including 2,609 cases in the past two weeks.
Two other counties reached milestones in Saturday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Somerset County topped 3,000 total cases, adding 122 new cases to reach 3,059 total.
Blair County topped 6,000 total cases, with 223 new cases pushing the total to 6,031 cases since the pandemic hit the state in March.
There were 11,084 additional positive cases across the state Saturday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 481,118 cases.
Bedford County added 62 cases, Indiana County had 60, Clearfield County had 110, Centre County had 80 and Westmoreland County had 568 additional COVID-19 cases.
For the fourth consecutive day, Pennsylvania had more than 200 additional deaths on Saturday. There were 201 new deaths reported for a total of 12,436 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria had eight new deaths, Blair had nine, Somerset had one, Bedford had three, Indiana had one, Centre had four and Westmoreland reported nine additional deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations continued to surge, with 5,940 COVID-19 patients being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 1,209 in intensive care units and 675 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Cambria County hospitals had 106 COVID-19 patients and Blair County hospitals had 122 on Saturday.
The trend in the 14-day moving the average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by more than 4,700 since the end of September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.