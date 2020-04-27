There are 885 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths among those with confirmed coronavirus, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday.
That brings the statewide total to 42,050 cases and 1,597 confirmed deaths.
Monday's report featured the lowest number of new cases since March 31.
There are no additional cases or deaths reported for Cambria, Somerset, Bedford or Blair counties.
Nearly 1,000 deaths have been reported in long-term care home residents and employees. Totals are 990 deaths from 7,037 residents and 862 long-term care employees.
Check back for updates.
