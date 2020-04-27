Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.