U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, is the only doctor on the recently created 15-member ad hoc China Task Force that plans to conduct probes and make policy recommendations dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other issues affecting the two nations.
The first-term legislator thinks his background, which includes more than 25 years practice as a physician, can provide an important benefit, considering the current medical crisis that started with the rampant spread of coronavirus in Wuhan, China.
About 4 million people are known to have been infected, including more than 1.3 million in the United States. Approximately 80,000 of the world’s 270,000 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in America.
“We have great expectations of what we can achieve as a group to be able to look on many different dimensions how the Chinese Communist Party lied to the world and allowed a novel virus, a coronavirus to spread throughout the world into our nation where it attacked us,” Joyce said during a telephone interview on Friday.
“It attacked American individuals. It affected health. And it attacked our economy. This is a chance to investigate how the Chinese and the communist government there could unleash this upon us.”
Joyce, who represents the 13th Congressional District, wants to investigate China’s larger impact on medicine in the United States.
“I’m committed to strengthening and understanding why we, as a country, are so overly dependent on the Chinese to provide medicines, and not just medicines like Tylenol and vitamin C, but so many of the medicines that people rely on on a daily basis,” Joyce said.
“A lot of our chemotherapies are Chinese-manufactured. I’m looking to understand why we are overly dependent on China to provide the protective equipment that our hospitals and our healthcare workers need.”
Joyce added: “It’s time that we bring that manufacturing back to America or to our allies and away from hostile regimes, away from the Chinese who have no respect for human rights and lied to us about the unleashing of this COVID-19 upon the world.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced, on Thursday, the formation of the all-Republican task force.
Democrats originally planned to participate in the group that was being developed for months even before the pandemic started, but then, in February, opted not to join.
The party has not issued an official statement explaining why, but many Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump for what they consider to be a failed response to the crisis.
In a Josh Rogin column in The Washington Post, an individual identified as a senior Democratic aide was quoted as saying, “We are very cognizant of the need to hold China accountable for its actions. But to the extent this is going to be the Trump administration’s scapegoat for its utter failure, we are not going to go along with that.”
