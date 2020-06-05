It may be an understatement that the community was ready for hair and nail salons to open.
“It’s been crazy, which is wonderful,” Salon Vizions co-owner Kathy Vizza said Friday from the 1758 Lyter Drive beauty parlor in Westwood. “The phone has been ringing off the hook all week. Everybody’s ecstatic.”
Kristin Kick’s new business, Hair Therapy by Kristin, had been open for almost a month in The Galleria when the Richland Township mall closed March 16. She celebrated the reopening of her salon and other businesses in The Galleria on Friday.
“We have worked nonstop since 11 (a.m.), and I’m so glad to be back,” Kick said Friday afternoon. “We have to get back to normal. We need this to make people happy.”
The mall and beauty parlors are more than businesses, she said. They represent vital social interaction for many people.
“We were all locked up,” Kick said. “Now we can get out and see people – carefully.”
Both salon owners said they adjusted work schedules so there are fewer stylists in the business at one time. Clients are by appointment only, but Kick said people can walk into the shop to schedule their new ’do.
There are new Plexiglas dividers, disposable capes, signs to space clients and more measures in place to protect clients and staff, the owners say.
“We put hand sanitizer at strategic locations throughout the entire salon,” Vizza said. “We are requesting all customers to wear masks, and we are all wearing masks or shields.”
Kick removed her waiting area and is asking clients to stay in the mall hallway until a styling station is available.
“Everybody has been so understanding, giving us time to clean everything between customers,” Kick said.
Just around the corner in The Galleria, the schedule is also packed at Forever Nails, manager Jennifer Le said.
“I think we are doing well,” Le said.
The nail salon has also added Plexiglas and directions for social distancing, with all manicures and pedicures by appointment only.
The minor inconveniences don’t seem to matter, Le said.
“They’re happy,” she said. “They wanted to come back.”
