JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region’s cases over the three-day weekend dropped compared to the week prior – but every county added one or more death over the same period, state figures show.

Cambria County, which added six deaths through Sunday and zero Monday, led the count.

Cambria reached the 500-death mark on Sunday and continues ranking among the highest per-100,000 residents in the state.

Somerset County recorded three while Bedford County added two.

Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre, and Westmoreland counties all added one apiece.

Among county cases since Friday:

Cambria added 138 new cases and Somerset added 85.

Bedford added 46 cases while Blair added 215.

Indiana County added 95 cases while Centre added 214 and Westmoreland added 397 more cases.

Pennsylvania added more than 10,000 cases statewide over the same span. 

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Covid-19 by the numbers since Friday Oct 22

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths Deaths/100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 138 6 19139 14701 500 384 521 400 130192
Somerset 85 3 10462 14244 249 339 216 294 73447
Bedford 46 2 6708 14008 169 353 181 378 47888
Blair 215 1 17160 14085 379 311 458 376 121829
Indiana 107 1 8864 10543 223 265 225 268 84073
Clearfield 95 1 11085 13986 192 242 263 332 79255
Centre 214 1 20442 12589 243 150 230 142 162385
Westmoreland 397 1 44451 12740 889 255 867 248 348899
Region 1297 16 138311 13198 2844 271 2961 283 1047968
Pennsylvania 5352 73 1540721 12035 29437 230 30736 240 12801937

