JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region’s cases over the three-day weekend dropped compared to the week prior – but every county added one or more death over the same period, state figures show.
Cambria County, which added six deaths through Sunday and zero Monday, led the count.
Cambria reached the 500-death mark on Sunday and continues ranking among the highest per-100,000 residents in the state.
Somerset County recorded three while Bedford County added two.
Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre, and Westmoreland counties all added one apiece.
Among county cases since Friday:
Cambria added 138 new cases and Somerset added 85.
Bedford added 46 cases while Blair added 215.
Indiana County added 95 cases while Centre added 214 and Westmoreland added 397 more cases.
Pennsylvania added more than 10,000 cases statewide over the same span.
