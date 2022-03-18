JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most of the region’s weekly rates of COVID-19 cases dipped again this week, figures show.
Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties all saw their seven-day totals drop to their lowest points since last summer, while Somerset County’s total increased by just four cases from the week prior.
For the week ending March 17, Cambria County recorded 34 cases, down from 54 a week earlier. The county’s positivity rate was just 2%. Somerset County’s positivity rate was 1.4%.
Pennsylvania added 876 cases Friday and 19 deaths statewide. Two of those deaths occurred in this region, one each in Westmoreland and Clearfield counties.
Among Friday’s case counts, Cambria County added 11, Somerset County added one, Bedford County added two and Blair County added nine. Indiana County added six cases, while Clearfield County added five and Westmoreland County added 31.
