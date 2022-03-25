coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most of the Laurel Highlands region has seen a decrease by half or more in COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, according to this week's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update.

Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Somerset counties all have seen a dip of 50% or greater, while Cambria has had a roughly 17% decline in instances compared to the previous week.

Clearfield had a decrease of nearly 9% and Westmoreland saw a slight increase of .85%.

Hospitalizations in the region continue to decline as well, with Clearfield, Indiana and Westmoreland reporting the steepest downturns in number of new admissions – by at least 20% in those counties – compared to the previous seven days, according to the CDC.

All of the region also remains in the "low" community transmission level along with a majority of the state.

Eight counties in Pennsylvania – Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Schuylkill, Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna – have a "medium" transmission rate at this time.

Throughout the commonwealth, there 1,684 new novel coronavirus cases added on Friday and 28 deaths.

The state's cumulative totals reached 2,777,986 cases and 44,180 deaths.

Westmoreland County reported the most additional instances in the area with 16, followed by Centre with 14; Cambria, eight; Blair, seven; Clearfield, five; and Bedford, Indiana and Somerset with one each, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's dashboard.

Clearfield and Centre were also the only counties to add any disease-related fatalities – each with one.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7 Field 8 Field 9
Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases Population
Cambria 8 0 34,497 26,497 718 551 52 130,192
Somerset 1 0 18,661 25,407 399 543 9 73,447
Bedford 1 0 10,951 22,867 275 574 11 47,888
Blair 7 0 29,586 24,286 606 497 27 121,829
Indiana 1 0 17,368 206,578 351 417 24 84,073
Clearfield 5 1 19,237 24,271 339 427 42 79,255
Centre 14 1 35,031 21,579 347 214 67 162,385
Westmoreland 16 0 79,514 22,801 1,361 390 119 348,899
Region 51 2 244,845 23,410 4,394 419 351 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,684 28 2,777,986 23,371 44,180 345 4,374 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you