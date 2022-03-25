JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most of the Laurel Highlands region has seen a decrease by half or more in COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, according to this week's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update.
Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Somerset counties all have seen a dip of 50% or greater, while Cambria has had a roughly 17% decline in instances compared to the previous week.
Clearfield had a decrease of nearly 9% and Westmoreland saw a slight increase of .85%.
Hospitalizations in the region continue to decline as well, with Clearfield, Indiana and Westmoreland reporting the steepest downturns in number of new admissions – by at least 20% in those counties – compared to the previous seven days, according to the CDC.
All of the region also remains in the "low" community transmission level along with a majority of the state.
Eight counties in Pennsylvania – Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Schuylkill, Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna – have a "medium" transmission rate at this time.
Throughout the commonwealth, there 1,684 new novel coronavirus cases added on Friday and 28 deaths.
The state's cumulative totals reached 2,777,986 cases and 44,180 deaths.
Westmoreland County reported the most additional instances in the area with 16, followed by Centre with 14; Cambria, eight; Blair, seven; Clearfield, five; and Bedford, Indiana and Somerset with one each, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's dashboard.
Clearfield and Centre were also the only counties to add any disease-related fatalities – each with one.
