Here are upcoming opportunities for adults to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Each listing includ…

COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,180,000 cases and a total of 26,724 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,501,828

• Positive tests: 1,182,922

• Deaths: 26,724

• Recovered: 91%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 14,250 positives, 45,149 negatives (425 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,784 positives, 22,217 negatives (207 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,501 positives, 10,042 negatives (136 deaths)

• Blair: 13,056 positives, 39,114 negatives (332 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,167 positives, 19,955 negatives (173 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,439 positives, 21,523 negatives (143 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 33,547 positives, 97,645 negatives (753 deaths)

• Allegheny: 99,853 positives, 411,408 negatives (1,938 deaths)

• Beaver: 15,161 positives, 52,093 negatives (380 deaths)

• Butler: 17,185 positives, 52,641 negatives (412 deaths)

• Centre: 16,666 positives, 69,013 negatives (221 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,843 positives, 36,965 negatives (312 deaths)

• Greene: 3,209 positives, 9,967 negatives (39 deaths)

• Washington: 17,403 positives, 61,219 negatives (296 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 145,765 positives, 627,374 negatives (3,581 deaths)

• Montgomery: 69,374 positives, 354,423 negatives (1,690 deaths)

• Delaware: 51,557 positives, 238,900 negatives (1,368 deaths)

• Bucks: 59,944 positives, 253,324 negatives (1,273 deaths)

• Lancaster: 54,463 positives, 193,026 negatives (1,130 deaths)

• Berks: 47,136 positives, 129,992 negatives (1,012 deaths)

• Lehigh: 39,072 positives, 141,021 negatives (847 deaths)

• Luzerne: 31,183 positives, 110,132 negatives (802 deaths)

• York: 45,477 positives, 153,378 negatives (798 deaths)

• Chester: 40,134 positives, 209,481 negatives (796 deaths)

• Northampton: 35,282 positives, 127,850 negatives (703 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,533 positives, 103,104 negatives (545 deaths)

• Cumberland: 20,128 positives, 79,690 negatives (519 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 46,885.

• Ages 10-19: 126,034.

• Ages 20-29: 209,297.

• Ages 30-39: 180,882.

• Ages 40-49: 162,968.

• Ages 50-59: 179,097.

• Ages 60-69: 135,575.

• Ages 70-79: 75,776.

• Ages 80-89: 44,890.

• Ages 90-99: 20,187.

• Ages 100+: 979.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 622,055 cases.

• Male: 555,746 cases.

• Not reported: 5,074 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 107,382 cases.

• White: 639,377 cases.

• Asian: 20,682 cases.

• Other: 20,431 cases.

• Not reported: 395,050 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.