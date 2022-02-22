JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their slide over the past week.
Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Somerset combined had 74 people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, down from 107 a week earlier and just over half of the Feb. 7 total.
Conemaugh Health System’s Cambria County hospitals were treating 35 patients Tuesday, according to Department of Health data. The county’s 14-day average dipped to 38 from 50 one week earlier.
Somerset County had three people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. The county had 11 hospitalizations a week earlier and a moving 14-day average of nearly 15 people.
Health officials consider hospitalizations among the top indicators of the COVID-19 omicron variant’s grip on the region. Much like the majority of the nation, the Cambria-Somerset area has seen its case rate fall sharply in recent weeks.
Cambria County added 61 cases on Tuesday. It was not clear how many were from the past 24 hours because the state did not update its dashboard on Monday. The county’s death total remained at 698.
Somerset and Bedford added 26 and 13 cases, respectively.
Indiana County added 29 cases.
Blair County added 46 and Centre County added 45.
Clearfield County added 30 cases, while Westmoreland County added 93 cases.
