JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The eight-county region’s COVID-19 death toll continued Tuesday with at least one additional fatality in seven counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report showed.
Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death. Bedford and Clearfield counties each had two new deaths and Westmoreland County had three.
Centre was the region’s only county reporting no additional deaths.
The region’s 11 new deaths were among 72 statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 33,003 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
The state’s 5,186 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included 71 in Cambria, 41 in Somerset, 18 in Bedford, 74 in Blair, 54 in Indiana, 46 in Clearfield, 61 in Centre and 124 in Westmoreland.
The state’s total is now 1,696,959 cases.
State touts shots
In advance of the coming holiday season, the health department stresses that COVID-19 vaccines provide the best defense against serious illness and death from the virus.
“The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated,” the department said on its website.
It presented data collected between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2 show that 88% of COVID-19 cases, 90% of hospitalizations and 89% of COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 73.7% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated.
Combining reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,586,985 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 17,402,889 doses, including 1,505,923 boosters.
