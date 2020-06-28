Cambria County added 10 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days and Somerset added six, following a week that saw Pennsylvania's trend of declining cases come to an end.
Indiana County reported one death over the weekend, bringing its total to six, the Department of Health reported.
Both the state and region saw an increase in cases over the weekend – and Sunday was no exception, with Cambria County's total growing by four to 77 cases.
The county had 61 cases a week earlier, signaling a 26% jump this week.
Somerset added six cases over the weekend to reach 61 cases as of Sunday, while Bedford added five cases over the same span to reach 81 cases.
Bedford has added 15 cases over the past week, continuing its two-week trend of steady growth.
Somerset County also added 15 cases – a nearly 33% increase to its small caseload.
The growth, which followed a multi-week period that saw Cambria and Somerset counties add a few cases, comes at a time when Pennsylvania – and much of the nation – has seen a sharp rises in cases involving younger people.
Despite Cambria and Somerset counties' highest per-week caseloads since the height of the pandemic, neither county reported any cases in nursing homes or long-term care facilities this week.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 505 cases on Sunday after adding 621 on Saturday.
Three new deaths were reported, including one in neighboring Indiana County.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach," Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. "However, the virus has not gone away.
"Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system."
