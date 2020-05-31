The region's COVID-19 caseload moved little over the weekend.
And for Cambria County, Sunday marked a full week when its total has remained the same, at 57 cases – a trend that hasn't occurred during the two months that the state Department of Health has reported coronavirus data.
While 511 new cases were announced statewide in Pennsylvania, none were recorded in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Indiana or Somerset counties – all of which will move to the "green" level of virus control on Friday.
Cambria County's caseload has remained steady since May 24 – a span during which 754 COVID-19 tests were recorded as negative countywide.
Somerset County added one new case Saturday. But that additional case is the only new one since May 24, while Indiana and Bedford counties have added two cases over the past week.
Blair County has added four new cases over the past week, while Centre added seven cases.
Statewide, Pennsylvania recorded 15 more deaths – none in the Cambria-Somerset region.
State Health officials are reminding the public to continue practicing the steps that have allowed the region to curb the virus in recent weeks.
"As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health-care system.”
