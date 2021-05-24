New COVID-19 cases were in single digits and there were no additional deaths across the eight-county region in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria and Westmoreland counties each added nine new cases. Centre County added six; Blair County, five; Indiana County, three; Bedford County, two; Somerset, one; and Clearfield had no additional cases of COVID-19.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s update, bringing the statewide total to 1,196,562.
A single death in Philadelphia was the only new COVID-19 fatality reported Monday.
Although reports on Mondays show fewer cases because there is less testing over the weekend, the total 1,549 cases reported Sunday and Monday – collected Saturday and Sunday – is the lowest two-day total since Sept. 21 and 22.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 10,212,401 doses, ranking the state fifth in the nation for total vaccinations.
There are now 4,488,578 people fully vaccinated, including about 52% of all adults.
Another 1,608,374 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
