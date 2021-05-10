None of the region’s eight counties had more than 20 new COVID-19 cases, with four in single digits for Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
One Clearfield County death was the only fatality from the region among seven COVID-19 deaths statewide.
There were 2,399 new positives across the state Monday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,174,687 cases and 26,550 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Updates on Mondays typically show fewer cases and deaths because there is less testing on weekends and death reports may be delayed.
Cambria County added 16 cases and now has 14,090 cases and 421 deaths.
Somerset County added six cases to reach 7,728 cases and 205 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases to reach 4,449 cases and 135 deaths.
Blair County added 16 cases to reach 12,915 cases and 329 deaths.
Indiana County added 10 cases to reach 6,110 cases and 173 deaths.
Clearfield County added eight cases and one death to reach 8,368 cases and 143 deaths.
Centre County added eight cases to reach 16,586 cases and 220 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 18 cases to reach 33,347 cases and 748 deaths.
Providers have administered 9,232,573 doses of vaccine in Pennsylvania and 3,897,129 people are fully vaccinated.
